Expand / Collapse search

Crews work to place 52,000-pound sign on American Family Field

By
Published 
Sports
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Crews work to place 52,000-pound sign on American Family Field

American Family Field is gradually getting dressed up with new signs. But some Brewers fans are not too happy about it.&nbsp;

MILWAUKEE - American Family Field is gradually getting dressed up with new signs. But some Brewers fans are not too happy about it. 

It is a monumental task to replace the signature naming sign on the home of the Milwaukee Brewers.

"It's been Miller Park my whole life. Just switching from that is going to be so different," said Elijah Knepper, a Brewers fan.

After weeks of putting up new signs for American Family Field on the sign by I-94 and on the stadium's clock tower, the biggest task have been saved for last.

Workers are now installing the massive 52,000-pound sign on the front of American Family Field.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The Brewers communications director tells FOX6 News there is not a set deadline on when the signs will be up -- since we know Wisconsin weather can hinder outdoor projects getting done in a timely manner. Officials hope all of the signs will be in place by the time the regular season begins in April.

Milwaukee port workboat Harbor Seagull takes on water, sinks
slideshow

Milwaukee port workboat Harbor Seagull takes on water, sinks

Port Milwaukee held a news conference on Monday, Feb. 22 regarding what officials call "a significant and unexpected mishap involving a Port workboat, the Harbor Seagull." 

DHS: 423 new positive cases of COVID-19; no new deaths 2nd day in a row
slideshow

DHS: 423 new positive cases of COVID-19; no new deaths 2nd day in a row

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 423 Monday, Feb. 22, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, for a total of 559,998.

AG Kaul supports group backing up to $50K in student loan debt relief
slideshow

AG Kaul supports group backing up to $50K in student loan debt relief

Attorney General Kaul joined a multistate coalition urging the adoption of U.S. resolutions that call for the cancellation of up to $50,000 in federal student debt.