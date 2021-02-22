Crews work to place 52,000-pound sign on American Family Field

American Family Field is gradually getting dressed up with new signs. But some Brewers fans are not too happy about it.

It is a monumental task to replace the signature naming sign on the home of the Milwaukee Brewers.

"It's been Miller Park my whole life. Just switching from that is going to be so different," said Elijah Knepper, a Brewers fan.

After weeks of putting up new signs for American Family Field on the sign by I-94 and on the stadium's clock tower, the biggest task have been saved for last.

Workers are now installing the massive 52,000-pound sign on the front of American Family Field.

The Brewers communications director tells FOX6 News there is not a set deadline on when the signs will be up -- since we know Wisconsin weather can hinder outdoor projects getting done in a timely manner. Officials hope all of the signs will be in place by the time the regular season begins in April.