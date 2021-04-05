Crews respond to garage fire in New Berlin

article

New Berlin Police and Fire Departments responded to a structure fire near S. Parkside Court and S. Brookside Parkway around 2:15 a.m. Monday, April 5.

Crews found a single-family residence with smoke and flames shooting from the attached garage. The fire was extinguished with help from other agencies.

Garage fire in New Berlin

All occupants safely exited the residence and did not sustain any injuries. No police officers or firefighters were injured.

The fire is being investigated by the New Berlin Fire Department.