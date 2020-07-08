Cream City Cluckery opens at Deer District; portion of proceeds go to Milwaukee Bucks Foundation





MILWAUKEE -- Cream City Cluckery, a new delivery and pickup-only restaurant at Deer District specializing in chef-crafted crispy chicken tenders and house-made sauces, opened on Wednesday, July 8.



The restaurant features a simple menu that uses 100% premium, locally-sourced ingredients. Cream City Cluckery focuses on “hot, fresh and fast” for its made-from-scratch recipes that are curated by Fiserv Forum Senior Executive Chef Kenneth Hardiman.



“We are excited to offer made-from-scratch chicken tenders to the local area in a convenient way,” said Hardiman.



In addition to chicken tenders and sauces, Cream City Cluckery also serves up mac-and-cheese, honey-butter biscuits and “Ooey Gooey Butter Cake" -- among other items. The full menu can be found on the restaurant’s website.



In its commitment to giving back to the community, Cream City Cluckery will be donating a share of the proceeds of each “Ooey Gooey Butter Cake” sold to the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation.



For delivery and pickup: Tuesday-Thursday 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sat-Sun 11 a.m.-10 p.m.



Pickup is at 400 W. Highland (Also available via GrubHub, DoorDash and Uber Eats)





