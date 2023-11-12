Kenosha County crash temporarily shut down SB I-41/94 near County E

article

Southbound I-41/94 was shut down for several hours at County E in Kenosha County due to a crash early Sunday morning, Nov. 12.

Officials say the wreck happened just after 3 a.m. Sunday when a Dodge Charger rear-ended a bus. Kenosha County sheriff's deputies arrived at the scene and found the driver unconscious but breathing in the driver's seat. Flight For Life was called.

The bus had 14 passengers on board and no reported injuries. However, the bus had a diesel leak and the passengers had to get off the bus. A Kenosha city bus was requested to take the passengers to a nearby location to keep warm.

The wreck was cleared around 8:15 a.m. – and traffic resumed as normal.

