Crash on I-894 in Greenfield, passing nurse helped driver

A driver left unconscious after veering off I-894 and into trees Monday night, Feb. 21 was helped by a passing nurse.

Sheriff's officials said the victim, 26, was driving a full-sized pickup truck when the crash happened just south of the Beloit onramp, between the ramp and Howard Avenue.

The impact knocked over several trees and left the driver unconscious.

A passing nurse rendered aid and the victim was taken to the hospital, where she regained consciousness and is being treated for her injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.