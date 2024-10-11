Expand / Collapse search

Fatal crash on Milwaukee's north side; driver hit railroad bridge

October 11, 2024
MILWAUKEE - One person is dead following a crash on Milwaukee's north side on Friday morning, Oct. 11. It happened around 2:30 a.m. near Sherman and Silver Spring. 

Police say the driver, a 35-year-old, was traveling east on W. Silver Spring Drive when the vehicle veered off the road and collided with the bottom of a railroad bridge. 

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. 