Fatal crash on Milwaukee's north side; driver hit railroad bridge

The Brief The medical examiner was called out to the scene of a crash on Milwaukee's north side. It happened near Sherman and Silver Spring early Friday morning.



One person is dead following a crash on Milwaukee's north side on Friday morning, Oct. 11. It happened around 2:30 a.m. near Sherman and Silver Spring.

Police say the driver, a 35-year-old, was traveling east on W. Silver Spring Drive when the vehicle veered off the road and collided with the bottom of a railroad bridge.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.