Dodge County horse-and-buggy crash; 1 flown to hospital

One person was taken by LifeNet helicopter following a crash involving a horse and buggy in the Township of Lowell in Dodge County early Friday morning, Sept. 10.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 7:10 a.m. near Highway 16/60 and Highway J.

Initial investigation shows that a horse and buggy was traveling east on Highway 16/60 approaching the intersection with Highway J. An SUV was traveling east on Highway 16/60 and was approaching the rear of the horse and buggy. The front of the SUV struck the buggy causing the lone occupant of the buggy to be ejected.

The operator of the horse and buggy sustained severe injuries and was transported by LifeNet helicopter to UW Hospital in Madison.

The driver and sole occupant of the SUV sustained minor injuries and was transported to Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin.

The crash remains under investigation.

