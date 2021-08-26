Crash in West Allis, 2 motorcyclists injured

article

Two motorcyclists were injured Wednesday, Aug. 25 following a crash in West Allis. It happened around 11:45 a.m. near 65th Street and Greenfield Avenue.

According to police, an officer observed a motor vehicle crash between two motorcycles traveling westbound on Greenfield Avenue.

One of the motorcycle operators, a 62-year-old West Allis man, suffered serious injuries and was transported to a medical facility. The operator of the second motorcycle, a 44-year-old Brookfield man, sustained minor injuries.

Alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in the crash and both drivers were arrested for alcohol-related offenses.

Charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days.

This remains an active investigation.