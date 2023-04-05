Rollover crash on Milwaukee's south side, 3 taken to hospital

article

A rollover crash on Milwaukee's south side Wednesday, April 5 hospitalized three people.

It happened near Burnham Street and Layton Boulevard just after noon. Police said a 21-year-old Milwaukee woman ran a red light and crashed into am SUV, causing it to roll over.

FOX6 News at the scene found both vehicles off the roadway – the rolled over SUV apparently pinning down part of a traffic pole.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

A 51-year-old Milwaukee man who was passenger in the rolled over SUV had to be extricated. He and the driver, a 39-year-old Milwaukee woman, were taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries.

The 21-year-old driver of the striking vehicle was also taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries.