article

An investigation is underway following a crash in Milwaukee Monday morning, Nov. 28. It happened near 30th and Vliet around 12:30 a.m.

FOX6 crews on scene saw an officer being evaluated by paramedics. All roads in the area have reopened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Crash in Milwaukeenear 30th and Vliet

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News