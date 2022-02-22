Crash in Grafton: Semi, car collide on I-43 off-ramp

article

One person was transported to the hospital Tuesday morning, Feb. 22 following a crash involving a car and a semi in Grafton. It happened shortly before 2 a.m.

It happened on the northbound off-ramp of I-43 at Highway 32.

One person was transported with non-life threatening injuries.

No additional details have been released – including the cause of the crash.