Crash in Dodge County: Driver ejected from vehicle, in critical condition

A 33-year-old man is in critical condition following a single-vehicle crash in Dodge County Saturday, May 22.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 4:05 a.m. deputies responded to a single motor vehicle accident on County Hwy B near Butternut Rd. in the Town of Burnett.

Preliminary investigation shows a passenger vehicle being operated by a 33-year-old man was traveling eastbound on County Hwy B. The passenger vehicle entered the south gravel shoulder of the roadway causing the vehicle to go into a counter-clockwise spin, cross the roadway and enter the north ditch where the vehicle overturned numerous times, ejecting the male driver into a field.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Androi d

The driver was transported by EMS to the Beaver Dam Hospital and was later flown via Medflight to Aurora Summit Hospital where he is in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.