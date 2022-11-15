Crash closes I-41 NB in Racine County

article

A crash closed Interstate 41 northbound near Seven Mile Road in Racine County Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 15.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the crash happened around 12:15 p.m. The closure is expected to last at least two hours.

The Racine County Sheriff's Office said a semi-truck rolled over.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.