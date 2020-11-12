Expand / Collapse search

Cranberry chicken bake: It's a baked chicken recipe with a twist

The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp to share her recipe for cranberry chicken bake.&nbsp;

MILWAUKEE - It's a baked chicken recipe with a twist. The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp to share her recipe for cranberry chicken bake. 

Recipe:

Ingredients:

  • 4 to 6 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
  • 16 ounces whole-berry cranberry sauce
  • 1 bottle, 8 ounces russian dressing
  • 1 envelope dry onion soup mix

Directions:

Whisk together cranberry sauce, dressing and soup mix.

Pour over chicken breasts in a glass baking dish.

Bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour covered, and continue baking 15 to 30 minutes uncovered.