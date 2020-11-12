Cranberry chicken bake: It’s a baked chicken recipe with a twist

It's a baked chicken recipe with a twist. The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp to share her recipe for cranberry chicken bake.

Recipe:

Ingredients:

4 to 6 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

16 ounces whole-berry cranberry sauce

1 bottle, 8 ounces russian dressing

1 envelope dry onion soup mix

Directions:

Whisk together cranberry sauce, dressing and soup mix.

Pour over chicken breasts in a glass baking dish.

Bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour covered, and continue baking 15 to 30 minutes uncovered.