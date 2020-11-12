Cranberry chicken bake: It's a baked chicken recipe with a twist
MILWAUKEE - It's a baked chicken recipe with a twist. The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp to share her recipe for cranberry chicken bake.
Recipe:
Ingredients:
- 4 to 6 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- 16 ounces whole-berry cranberry sauce
- 1 bottle, 8 ounces russian dressing
- 1 envelope dry onion soup mix
Directions:
Whisk together cranberry sauce, dressing and soup mix.
Advertisement
Pour over chicken breasts in a glass baking dish.
Bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour covered, and continue baking 15 to 30 minutes uncovered.