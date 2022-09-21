Crab Du Jour manager fired, cited after throwing drink at customer

The manager of the Crab Du Jour restaurant on S. 76th Street in Greenfield has been fired and cited for disorderly conduct following an incident in the restaurant last month. Greenfield police also released video showing the incident.

According to a police report, Greenfield police were dispatched to Crab Du Jour on the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 16. The Milwaukee woman who called indicated she "had been assaulted" and was requesting an ambulance "due to her not being able to see, and that her vision was blurry."

When officers arrived on the scene, they could not locate anyone in distress. They contacted the manager of the restaurant who stated "there were two women sitting at the bar, who had ordered the expensive king crab legs but were complaining about the corn that had arrived with the crab legs," a police report says. The manager indicated an argument between him and the two women got underway. The manager told police he asked the women to leave – and that the women refused to pay for the food they had been served. The manager told police "they did not need to pay, and that he just wanted them to leave the restaurant," the police report says.

A few minutes later, the woman who called police pulled up in the parking lot. The police report says the woman "got out of her vehicle and began screaming and crying that she was in so much pain from having a drink being thrown in her face." The woman stated "she could not believe the male behind the bar assaulted her by throwing a drink in her face."

The woman was taken to St. Luke's Medical Center for treatment.

At the hospital, police spoke with the woman again. She stated "something was not right with her food, so she asked the bartender if it could be returned to the kitchen to be fixed," the police report says. The woman indicated the person behind the bar became "really upset" and threw a drink in her face. Police noted the woman's eyes "were very red and watering."

The manager was cited for disorderly conduct. The current manager at Crab Du Jour also confirmed for FOX6 News that the manager involved in this incident has been fired.

This is a developing story.