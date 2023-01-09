CPR training at Gee's Clippers

article

Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW) teamed up with Milwaukee Fire Department EMS to offer CPR training to barbers at Gee's Clippers and Beauty Salon on Monday, Jan. 9.

According to The Froedtert & MCW, most cardiac arrests happen in homes and public settings. With more people knowing how to perform hands-on CPR, it can help someone in need and make a difference in the community.

The Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network started providing nursing services to Gee's MKE Wellness Clinic last year. The clinic is inside Gee's Clippers Barber and Beauty Salon on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Milwaukee.

The big goal is to meet community members where they are to bring them the health services and resources they need in a comfortable setting.