COVID vaccine: Win Bucks tickets with shot

After a successful vaccination clinic and ticket raffle during Game 3, the Milwaukee Health Department is teaming up with the Milwaukee Bucks again for Game 6. On Thursday, June 17, the Health Department’s vaccination team will be on-site in the plaza at Fiserv Forum from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Everyone who receives their vaccination will be eligible to enter to win two tickets to that night’s 7:30 p.m. playoff game.

Fans can visit the Milwaukee Fire Department medical tent, located in the southwest corner of the plaza in front of the large BUCKS statue, to receive their Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine, free of cost with no appointment required. Fans will be required to wait 15 minutes after their vaccination for observation. The winner will be randomly selected, notified, and sent their digital tickets by 7:15 p.m.

The Milwaukee Bucks have been incredible partners in our mission to vaccinate Milwaukee residents," said Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson. "We were extremely pleased with the turnout of fans who got vaccinated before Game 3 and are hopeful that the continued generosity of the Bucks will encourage even more Milwaukeeans to get their vaccine before Game 6."

The Milwaukee Health Department vaccinated 17 individuals during the two-hour vaccination clinic on Thursday, June 10.