COVID vaccine: Racine school clinics coming up

Racine Mayor Cory Mason and Racine Unified School District (RUSD) Superintendent Dr. Eric Gallien announced a partnership to help provide more equitable access to the COVID-19 vaccine for students and families at upcoming school events.

Over the past few weeks, the Racine and RUSD teamed up to schedule clinics at school buildings in conjunction with upcoming back-to-school related events, a news release said.

As of Thursday, Aug. 12, the following clinics had been scheduled at RUSD School buildings:

Tuesday, Aug. 17 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Horlick High School during schedule pick-up hours

Wednesday, Aug. 18 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Horlick High School during schedule pick-up hours

Thursday, Aug. 19 from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Mitchell K-8 School for the Stuff the Bus, back to school event

Saturday, Aug. 21 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Park High School for the Park Relaunch, back to school event

Saturday, Aug. 28 from 9 a.m. to noon at Gifford K8 School for a back to school clean-up event

Tuesday, Aug. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Julian Thomas Elementary for Open House

Tuesday, Aug. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Knapp Elementary School for Open House

Friday, Sept. 3 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Case High School for the Case-Park Football Game

Thursday, Sept. 16 from 5:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. at the REAL School for Open House

Additional clinics may be scheduled and will be posted on the RUSD website.

School site clinics are open to RUSD families, students, staff, or those attending the scheduled school events. Students under the age of 18 will need a parent or legal guardian to fill in out a consent form to get the vaccine. Consent forms are available at each clinic or can be filled out in advance and returned with the student at the time of vaccination. Consent forms can be also be found on the RUSD website.

Community members should remember:

Vaccinations are free

One does not need to show an ID or provide health insurance

Bus rides are free to and from vaccination sites

Anyone age 12 and older are eligible to get vaccinated

Clinics at RUSD schools will be held with the support of AMI Health and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS). AMI Health currently operates the vaccine clinic at Racine's Regency Mall through a contract with DHS, and has been working with the city and other organizations to host pop-up vaccine clinics at businesses and events throughout the summer.

Additionally, the city’s Finance and Personnel Committee approved, and the full Racine Common Council will be asked to approve funding for, vaccine incentives at their meeting on Aug. 17.

These incentives would mean each vaccine-eligible student or family member who resides in the Racine and gets vaccinated at a school clinic would receive a $50 gift card. Those who are already vaccinated but bring a friend or family member to get vaccinated will also receive a $50 gift card. Gift cards are from major national retailers and credit card companies and would be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccines, clinic locations, and other information, visit vaccinateracine.org.