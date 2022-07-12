COVID vaccine; new effort to boost vaccination rate in 4 ZIP codes

article

The Milwaukee County Public Health Collaborative (MCPHC) announced on Tuesday, July 12 a two-part public awareness campaign designed to increase vaccination rates among young children and adults ages 65 and older in Milwaukee’s lowest vaccinated neighborhoods.

A news release says the effort focuses on ZIP codes 53206, 53216, 53218, and 53210.

The Verified Voices campaign, focusing on parents of young children, addresses the power of social media and misinformation around COVID-19 vaccines and children. It encourages people to find factual resources they trust when making decisions about their children’s vaccination, such as health care providers.

The Boosted & Blessed campaign focuses on people ages 65 and older and highlights the beauty of life as an older adult and the blessings worth protecting by being boosted. It features four local residents who share insight to their life story and reasons for "feeling blessed" and "being boosted."

The two campaigns are supported by HealthyMKE.com, a local, multicultural and community-informed health information initiative and funded by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services Vaccine Community Outreach 2.0 grant.