Free Brewers tickets with COVID vaccine May 26-27

article

Heading to a Milwaukee Brewers game often means brats and beer – and soon COVID-19 vaccines for some fans.

The Milwaukee Health Department will be offering fans who have not been vaccinated to get the shot before the Brewers games on Wednesday and Thursday, May 26 and 27. Those who get vaccinated at Helfaer Field before the game will get two free tickets to that day's game – both against the San Diego Padres.

Wednesday's game is a 6:30 p.m. start; vaccines will be available from 4:10 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday's game starts at 12:10 p.m.; vaccines will be available from 9:10 a.m. to noon.

"We are thankful for the Brewers' generosity and hope to see many Brewers fans take advantage of this opportunity and incentive," said Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson. "Because of our strong partnerships with organizations such as the Milwaukee Brewers we can continue to bring vaccines into the community."

While the city's COVID-19 public health order – Moving Milwaukee Forward Safely – and mask mandate will expire June 1,

The order, in Phase 6, features three COVID-19 gating criteria: rate of cases per 100,000 over seven days; percentage test positivity over seven days; city adult vaccination rate.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

The health department reported a 56.3 rate of cases per 100,000 – down from 80.3 the previous week.

MHD also reported a drop in positivity from 4% to 3.3% over the past week, considered "low transmission."

The percentage of fully vaccinated people over the age of 16 rose to 40.4%.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app