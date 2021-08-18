Expand / Collapse search

COVID vaccine: Milwaukee Health Department starts 3rd doses

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

(Photo by Stephen Zenner/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) announced it will begin administering third COVID-19 vaccine doses to all eligible individuals on Wednesday, Aug. 18.

On Aug. 12, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) modified the Emergency Use Authorizations (EUAs) for Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to allow use of an additional dose of COVID-19 mRNA vaccine for immunocompromised people who may not be fully protected from the first two doses. 

MHD's announcement follows CDC and Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) guidance.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Additional vaccine doses for those who qualify will be available at the Northwest Health Center – near 76th and Mill – and Southside Health Center – near 24th and Lapham – without an appointment.

Those receiving the additional mRNA COVID-19 vaccine dose will not be required to provide written proof of their eligibility. Those who are unsure if they qualify to receive the additional dose should check with their health care provider first.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Eligible individuals include, but are not limited to, those 12 and older with:

  • Active treatment for solid tumor and hematologic malignancies
  • Receipt of solid-organ transplant and taking immunosuppressive therapy
  • Receipt of CAR-T-cell or hematopoietic stem cell transplant (within two years of transplantation or taking immunosuppression therapy)
  • Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)
  • Advanced or untreated HIV infection
  • Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids (≥20mg prednisone or equivalent daily), alkylating agents, antimetabolites, transplant-related immunosuppressive drugs, cancer chemotherapeutic agents classified as severely immunosuppressive, tumor-necrosis (TNF) blockers, and other biologic agents that are immunosuppressive or immunomodulatory

The CDC recommends individuals receive the same COVID-19 vaccine  – Pfizer or Moderna – for the additional dose as they received for the first two doses. If the vaccine product received for the first two doses is unavailable, the other mRNA COVID-19 vaccine product may be administered.

At this time, there is insufficient data to support additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine for immunocompromised individuals who received a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should not seek out an additional mRNA vaccine dose.

At this time, booster doses for individuals with normal immune systems, whose immunity may have waned over time, are not recommended. 

The Milwaukee Health Department will adhere to evolving guidance from federal and state authorities.

Milwaukee pharmacy starts 3rd COVID vaccine doses

At Hayat Pharmacy on Milwaukee's south side, people with compromised immune systems lined up for a third COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Milwaukee mulls mask mandate, 'monitoring these numbers closely'
slideshow

Milwaukee mulls mask mandate, 'monitoring these numbers closely'

As cases of COVID-19 surge, mask mandates are returning – reinstated in Dane County and Chicago indoors. In Milwaukee, the mayor said Tuesday, Aug. 17 no mask mandate is being put in place, but city leaders are keeping an eye on the numbers and figuring out what's next.

$50M to Wisconsin farmers, agriculture from fed COVID relief funding
slideshow

$50M to Wisconsin farmers, agriculture from fed COVID relief funding

Gov. Tony Evers announced that he's directing $50 million in federal coronavirus relief funding to Wisconsin's farmers and the state's agriculture industry.