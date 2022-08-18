COVID vaccine clinic for kids at Jewish Community Pantry

Families can learn about COVID-19 vaccines for children as young as 6 months, get vaccinated for free, and even pick up free diapers and other supplies at Giving the Basics on Thursday, Aug. 18 at the Jewish Community Pantry.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. until noon.

Giving the Basics is a partnership between the Harry and Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center and the Milwaukee Diaper Mission. Vaccinations are being provided by Hayat Pharmacy.

Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Wisconsin Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes, and National Diaper Bank Network CEO Joanne Goldblum will be at the event.

The Milwaukee Diaper Mission participates in the We Can Do This campaign, an initiative of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to increase confidence in and uptake of COVID vaccines and reinforce basic prevention measures. National Diaper Bank Network members like the Milwaukee Diaper Mission joined the Campaign after the vaccines were recommended for children as young as 6 months.