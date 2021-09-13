COVID cases rise in Milwaukee 12-15 year olds, health commissioner says

Milwaukee’s commissioner of health says the coronavirus continues to be a pandemic among the unvaccinated, and that getting the vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and others, but the demographic becoming infected the fastest may surprise you.

We’ve known for a while that the best way to protect ourselves and others from the coronavirus is to get the vaccine.

"I think we’re all tired. We’ve been at this for 18, 19, months," said Kirsten Johnson, Milwaukee health commissioner. "At this point, everyone is exhausted, but the only way this is going to end is if more people get vaccines."

Johnson said that message is being heard, however, the demographic growing the most in regards to new infections may surprise you.

"So 12 to 15 years old, and then 15 to 17 years old are some of the largest cases," said Johnson. "If you look at the increased number of cases in those populations, it has been the highest in the last few weeks."

Johnson said the city started to notice this upward trend over the summer, and that’s proof, she says, that these younger demographics need to get their shot.

"We see school districts; for example, in San Francisco highly, highly vaccinated city," said Johnson. "They have had almost no school-related outbreaks or quarantines because they are vaccinated."

Additionally, getting your vaccine will go a long way toward minimizing how dangerous a possible infection could be if you develop a breakthrough case, meaning you’ve been vaccinated, but somehow still get sick.

"People who are vaccinated are going to be less sick," said Johnson. "The duration of illness is likely to be shortened, very similar to a flu vaccine."