South Shore community COVID-19 vaccination clinic opens

A first-of-its-kind clinic, operated by community health departments in Milwaukee County's South Shore communities, opened Tuesday, March 9.

There are a lot of places in the Milwaukee area to get a coronavirus vaccine, but there is only one such community clinic.

"There are 309 vaccinators in Milwaukee County, there’s lots of opportunities to get vaccine," said Jackie Ove, South Milwaukee/St. Francis Health Department health officer, "but this is our joint public health community vaccination clinic."

The clinic operates inside the belly of an old K-Mart store.

"We did this probably under 30 days -- so this is kind of remarkable, this is a great thing for the south side," Cudahy Mayor Tom Pavlic said.

The community-based approach to vaccinations, health officials say, will play a key role in getting people back to work.

"I’ve just been patiently waiting for my opportunity to start my vaccination," said Patrick Higgins, who received his first vaccine doses at the clinic Tuesday. "There was a little bit of anxiety, but I knew what was going to happen, I understood there would be a second shot, and mostly I’m just interested in this next step in moving past this pandemic."

The site is the culmination of work done by the Cudahy, South Milwaukee, St. Francis, and Oak Creek health departments. It is staffed by health administrators, nurses, and even volunteers.

"During this pandemic, people want to step up and help," Ove said.

The clinic is currently operating by appointment only but has the capacity for 1,000 vaccinations per week. OVe said it is a step in the right direction down a long path.

"This may be a while before we get through all the vaccinations that we need to," said Ove.

Information about the clinic site and how to make an appointment can be found online here.