COVID-19 vaccination site in Racine, community center to open May 21 & 22

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

In this photo illustration, a silhouette of hands in medical gloves holds a medical syringe and a vial in front of the Pfizer logo of a US pharmaceutical industry company. (Photo Illustration by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

RACINE, Wis. - The Tyler-Domer Community Center in Racine will be a COVID-19 community vaccination location for residents on Friday, May 21 and  Saturday, May 22.  

The Tyler-Domer Community Center, located at 2301 12th Street, will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m both days to administer the first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents must come back to the Tyler-Domer Community Center for the second dose on Friday, June 11 or Saturday, June 12 between 11:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. both days. 

 City residents should remember: 

  • No appointments are necessary – everything is walk-up; residents can just show up between 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on May 21 and May 22;  
  • Vaccinations are FREE;  
  • You DO NOT need to show an ID;  
  • Bus rides are FREE – just tell the driver you are going to get vaccinated. Bus route 2 stops at Park High School; and 
  • Anyone above the age of 12 is eligible to get vaccinated – they just need to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian 

More information can be found at www.racinecoronavirus.org. Questions about the clinics should be directed to publichealth@cityofracine.org or 262-636-9201. 

