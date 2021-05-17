COVID-19 vaccination site in Racine, community center to open May 21 & 22

article

The Tyler-Domer Community Center in Racine will be a COVID-19 community vaccination location for residents on Friday, May 21 and Saturday, May 22.

The Tyler-Domer Community Center, located at 2301 12th Street, will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m both days to administer the first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents must come back to the Tyler-Domer Community Center for the second dose on Friday, June 11 or Saturday, June 12 between 11:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. both days.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

City residents should remember:

No appointments are necessary – everything is walk-up; residents can just show up between 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on May 21 and May 22;

Vaccinations are FREE;

You DO NOT need to show an ID;

Bus rides are FREE – just tell the driver you are going to get vaccinated. Bus route 2 stops at Park High School; and

Anyone above the age of 12 is eligible to get vaccinated – they just need to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian

More information can be found at www.racinecoronavirus.org. Questions about the clinics should be directed to publichealth@cityofracine.org or 262-636-9201.