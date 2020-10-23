COVID-19 safety plans approved for 537 Milwaukee businesses

article

The Milwaukee Health Department on Friday, Oct. 23 announced that 537 restaurants and bars in the city have now had COVID-19 safety plans approved -- an increase of 61 from its Oct. 16 update.

Under Phase 4.1 of Moving Milwaukee Forward Safety, bars and restaurants were required to submit a plan for approval to continue serving guests in person.

As of Friday, the city received more than 900 plans. Safety plans include documentation that addresses parts of the city's risk assessment tool.

Plans are being reviewed in the order they are received and may take several days to receive approval, the health department said.

Once approved, business owners will get a certificate or seal designating their approval status.

The health department will also update business warnings and citations for order violations.

How to submit a plan

Documents to submit for plan approval should be emailed to cehadmin@milwaukee.gov with the subject line "COVID SAFETY PLAN: [insert name and address]."

They can also be mailed in dropped into the drop box located in the Zeidler Municipal Building, on the first floor, by the lead and vital records department.

The Zeidler Municipal Building

841 N. Broadway Milwaukee, WI 53202

8 a.m. -- 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday

Closed on the weekends

The city granted a two-week extension beyond the Sept. 15 deadline for businesses seeking to submit their plans.