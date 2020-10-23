Three more Milwaukee schools' COVID-19 safety plans approved

article

The City of Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) on Friday, Oct. 23 announced that three more schools have had their COVID-19 safety plans approved.

Fifty-seven schools' plans have now been approved since Aug. 21.

K-12 schools in Milwaukee with approved safety plans will be allowed to engage in non-virtual learning options -- such as in-person or hybrid instruction -- as long as the plan is followed.

Schools with plans approved on Oct. 23 include:

Penfield Montessori School

Believer's in Christ Christian Academy

St. Joan Antida High School

The Milwaukee Health Department has received at least 60 complete plans to date, and will continue reviewing and approving plans, prioritized by open date. The health department will continue providing weekly updates on schools' approval on Fridays.

For a school's plan to be approved, it must include a health department K-12 Safety Assessment Checklist -- available online here.

More information on the Milwaukee Health Department's COVID-19 guidelines and plans can be found on the department's website.