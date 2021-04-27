COVID-19 risk by the numbers if you avoid vaccination: UW Health

article

UW Health announced on Tuesday, April 27 that there is a critical mass of evidence that shows being vaccinated for COVID-19 is far better than the alternative.

According to information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other research studies. With no COVID-19 vaccination:

1 in 10: number of people infected with COVID-19

70 to 85%: chance of developing symptoms of COVID-19, if infected, according to South Korean and Canadian studies.

9.5%: of those infected becoming hospitalized

1 in 56: the number COVID-19 cases in the United States ending in death

1 in 575: the number of all people in the U.S. who have died from COVID-19

Full COVID-19 vaccination:

1 in 10,000: number of people infected with COVID-19

1 in 175,000: those who have been hospitalized

1 in 1 million: those who have died from COVID-19

All three approved COVID-19 vaccines are extremely effective at preventing hospitalization and death, according to Dr. Matt Anderson, senior medical director, primary care, UW Health.

Data from real-world studies show that after completing a full dosing regimen, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which UW Health currently administers, is more than 90% effective at keeping people out of the hospital with COVID-19.

"No matter what vaccine you have access to, it’s better than the alternative – catching COVID-19," Anderson said in a news release. "These vaccines are our most effective way to protect our families and friends, and the most powerful tool we have for beating this pandemic."

While vaccine side effects do occur, serious ones are very rare.