COVID-19 booster shots: A look at what's known ahead of expected recommendation

U.S. health officials are expected to recommend a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot for all fully vaccinated Americans eight months after they received their second shot, the Associated Press reports.

As early as Wednesday, health officials were expected to make the booster recommendation, according to the AP, citing two people who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.

The consideration of an extra dose of the vaccine comes amid soaring new virus infections and hospitalizations in the United States, fueled by the highly contagious delta variant. Preliminary evidence has also shown the vaccine's protective effect could begin to drop within months.

Here’s a look at what’s known about boosters and how they could help fight the pandemic:

Why might we need COVID-19 vaccine boosters?

It’s common for protection from vaccines to decrease over time. A tetanus booster, for example, is recommended every 10 years.

Researchers and health officials have been monitoring the real-world performance of the COVID-19 vaccines to see how long protection lasts among vaccinated people. The vaccines authorized in the U.S., which include the two-dose shots by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, as well as a one-dose shot by Johnson & Johnson, continue to offer very strong protection against severe disease and death.

But laboratory blood tests have suggested that antibodies — one of the immune system's layers of protection — can wane over time. That doesn't mean protection disappears, but it could mean protection is not as strong or that it could take longer for the body to fight back against an infection.

The delta variant has complicated the question of when to give boosters because it is so much more contagious and much of the data gathered about vaccine performance is from before the delta variant was widely circulating. Delta is taking off at the same time that vaccine immunity might also be waning for the first people vaccinated.

Israel is offering a booster to people over 50 who were vaccinated more than five months ago. France and Germany plan to offer boosters to some people in the fall. The European Medicines Agency said it too is reviewing data to see if booster shots are needed.

When would a COVID-19 booster shot be given?

It depends on when a person received their initial COVID-19 vaccine shots. One possibility is that health officials will recommend people get a booster roughly eight months after getting their second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

Officials are continuing to collect information about the one-dose J&J vaccine, which was authorized for use in the U.S. in late February, to determine when to recommend boosters.

Who would receive a COVID-19 booster?

The first people vaccinated in the United States would likely be first in line for boosters too, which would include health care workers, nursing home residents and other older Americans. Many in this group were the first to be vaccinated once the shots were authorized in December 2020.

Overall, more than 168 million people — or 50.9% of the total U.S. population — have been fully vaccinated, data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows. Among those in the population who are 12 and older and currently eligible for the shot, the fully vaccinated figure increases to 59.5%.

FILE - A registered nurse from AltaMed Health Services administers the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Aug. 17, 2021, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

What’s the difference between a COVID-19 booster and a third shot?

Transplant recipients and other people with weakened immune systems may not have received enough protection from the COVID-19 vaccines to begin with. Last week, U.S. health officials recommended boosters for this group, and they can now receive a third dose at least 28 days after their second shot as part of their initial series of shots needed for them to be fully vaccinated.

For those with normal immune systems, boosters are given much later after full vaccination — not to establish protection, but to rev it up again.

What questions about COVID-19 boosters remain?

It’s still unknown whether people should get the same type of COVID-19 shot they received when first vaccinated. The nation’s top health advisers will be looking for evidence about the safety of boosters and how well they protect against infection and severe disease.

Global access to vaccines is also important to stem the pandemic and prevent the emergence of new variants. Booster shots could crimp already tight global vaccine supplies.

International health officials, including the World Health Organization, have called on wealthier and more-vaccinated countries to hold off on booster shots to ensure the supply of first doses for people in poor corners of the world.

But White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday that the question of whether to distribute boosters or help other nations "is a false choice," adding that "we can do both." She said the U.S. is "far and away" the biggest contributor to the global fight against COVID-19 and will "continue to be the arsenal for vaccines" to the world.

"We also have enough supply, and we have long planned for enough supply, should a booster be needed for the eligible population," Psaki said.

What about the unvaccinated?

Dr. Melanie Swift, who has been leading the vaccination program at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, said getting more shots into people who haven't yet been vaccinated at all is "our best tool, not only to prevent hospitalization and mortality from the delta variant but to stop transmission."

Every infection "gives the virus more chances to mutate into who knows what the next variant could be," Swift said.

"People who took the vaccine the first time are likely to line up and get their booster," she continued. "But it’s not going to achieve our goals overall if all their unvaccinated neighbors are not vaccinated."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.