Couture secures $188M in financing, construction to begin January

Barrett | Lo Visionary Development announced on Monday, Nov. 23 that it has received a firm commitment from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) loan guaranty program, securing the final financing requirement for The Couture project to proceed to construction.

Artist rendering of Couture project

The loan guaranty will be used to support construction of The Couture, the 44-story, 700,000 square foot, mixed-use skyscraper that will be built on county land along Milwaukee’s lakefront.

A news release says the project is incorporating numerous public amenities, including a concourse for the Milwaukee County Bus Rapid Transit line, which will link downtown to the Milwaukee Regional Medical Center in Wauwatosa, and for the Milwaukee streetcar, The Hop.

Couture project proposed for Milwaukee's lakefront

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett issued the following statement:

"This is a great step forward for this remarkable project. The Couture is a beautiful addition at an exceptional location. The project will create construction jobs for city residents and work for emerging businesses; and it will add a transportation link that connects more people to the lakefront. The center of our city will be stronger with the Couture, and that is beneficial to everyone in Milwaukee."

Construction is expected to begin in January 2021.