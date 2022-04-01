Cousins Subs Summerfest ticket promotion revealed

article

Cousins Subs and Summerfest announced on Friday, April 1 a special promotion for festival goers.

Now through April 30, sub lovers and music enthusiasts will receive a free weekday Summerfest ticket with a purchase of $30 or more at cousinssubs.com or on the Cousins Subs mobile app.

A news release says following completion of their Cousins Subs digital order of $30 or more, guests will receive an email with a unique code and link to the ticket redemption page on Summerfest’s website. Codes are sent Monday through Friday. Qualifying purchases made on a Saturday or Sunday will receive the email and code the following Monday. Summerfest weekday tickets are valid Thursdays and Fridays from open to 4 p.m. throughout the festival. Orders placed in-store at Cousins Subs or via third-party apps do not qualify for this promotion.

Cousins Subs has a concession stand located in the Miller Lite Oasis across from the stage. Attendees can select from a variety of deli-fresh and grilled to order subs made with chicken or steak as well as fries and Wisconsin Cheese Curds.