Country star Luke Combs teams up with Ford to donate $25G in guitars to vets managing PTSD

Ford is teaming up with country singer Luke Combs to help veterans of the U.S. Military deal with post-traumatic stress disorder through music.

The 2019 CMA Male Vocalist and Song of the Year winner is helping Ford give $25,000 worth of instruments to vets through the Guitars 4 Vets organization, which promotes the use of music as a therapeutic method for PTSD.

Combs will appear in a TV spot ahead of Wednesday night’s CMA broadcast as he meets with one of the recipients and gives them a lesson.

“Ford has supported the military and veterans for nearly a century, and Luke Combs has paid tribute to the brave men and women of our armed services,” Ford marketing executive Mark LaNeve said in a release on the collaboration.

The donation is part of Ford’s Proud to Honor program, which last week launched a new line of military-inspired merchandise to raise money for the DAV and Blue Star Families charities.

The custom guitars being donated feature camouflage pickguards, Ford logos and the Proud to Honor name.

