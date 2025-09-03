On the Counter; Summer to Fall

Ryan Castelaz, Creative Director for Agency, makes us a Summer to Fall – a riff on a spicy margarita.



Summer to Fall

.75 ounces Free Spirits N/A Tequila

.75 ounces Undone N/A Not Mezcal

.5 ounce Dhos N/A Orange Liqueur

.5 ounce Habanero Passionfruit Syrup

.5 ounce Mango-Passionfruit Juice

.5 ounce Lime Juice

1 dropper Saline Solution (1:10)

Combine all ingredients in the small tin of a two piece Shaker, then fill to the brim with ice, seal, and shake for 8 seconds. Strain into a rocks glass filled with ice, then garnish with fresh Mint and passionfruit boba. Serve.

