On the Counter; Summer to Fall
MILWAUKEE - Ryan Castelaz, Creative Director for Agency, makes us a Summer to Fall – a riff on a spicy margarita.
Summer to Fall
.75 ounces Free Spirits N/A Tequila
.75 ounces Undone N/A Not Mezcal
.5 ounce Dhos N/A Orange Liqueur
.5 ounce Habanero Passionfruit Syrup
.5 ounce Mango-Passionfruit Juice
.5 ounce Lime Juice
1 dropper Saline Solution (1:10)
Combine all ingredients in the small tin of a two piece Shaker, then fill to the brim with ice, seal, and shake for 8 seconds. Strain into a rocks glass filled with ice, then garnish with fresh Mint and passionfruit boba. Serve.