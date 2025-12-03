On the Counter; Mary Berry, Is it Prue?

Ryan Castelaz, creative director for Agency, shakes up Mary Berry, Is it Prue? A winter daiquiri.



Mary Berry, Is it Prue?

1.5 ounces Undone N/A Rum

0.5 ounces Undone N/A Italian Apero

.75 ounces Cranberry Rosemary Syrup

.75 ounces Lime Juice

1 dash Bittercube Cherry Bark Vanilla Bitters

1 drop Bittercube Cardamom Extract

Garnish with Flamed Rosemary & Orange Peel

Add all ingredients to the small tin of a two piece shaker and fill to the brim with ice. Seal the shaker and shake vigorously for 12 seconds. Strain the cocktail into a lowball glass and top with fresh ice. Garnish with a stalk of freshly flamed rosemary, wrapped with an orange peel.

