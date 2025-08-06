On the Counter; Man-O-War
MILWAUKEE - Ryan Castelaz, Creative Director at Agency, shows us how to make a Man-O-War.
Man-O-War
1oz strawberry infused free spirits n/a gin
.5 oz free spirits n/a Milano
.25 oz undone n/a French aperitif
.5 oz electric wild flower syrup
.25 oz simple Syrup (1:1)
5 drops rose water
.5 oz butterfly pea-infused free spirits n/a gin, float
Habanero hydrosol air
Combine the first 6 ingredients in a stirring pitcher and fill with ice. Stir for 8-10 seconds to chill, then strain into a coupe glass. Using the back of a bar spoon, float the butterfly pea-infused n/a gin. Finally, use an aquarium pump to create the habanero hydrosol air, then scoop off a generous amount of bubbles to create a heaping pile on top of the cocktail. Serve immediately.
Habenero hydro air
50 grams habenero hydro
10 g simple
10 g lemon
1% weight soy Lecithin