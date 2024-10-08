On the Counter; Last Dance
MILWAUKEE - Ryan Castelaz, Creative Director for Agency, shares his newest creation, ‘Last Dance.’
Last Dance
1.5 ounces Caleno N/A Dark & Spicy Rum
.5 ounce Free Spirit N/A Gin
.75 ounce Pistachio Orgeat
.5 ounce Lacto Manto Honey
.5 ounce Lime Juice
1 dash Bittercube Cherry Bark Vanilla Bitters
•Combine all ingredients in the small half of a shaker tin, than pack it full with ice and hard shake for 12 seconds. Transfer the drink directly from the shaker (roll) into a 12 ounce collins glass, and garnish with a dehydrated lime wheel.