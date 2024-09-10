Expand / Collapse search

On the Counter; Fall Colors

By Fox6 Digital News Team
Published  September 10, 2024 10:44am CDT
Real Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Ryan Castelaz, Creative Director at Agency, shows us how to make Fall Colors.

Fall Colors
1.5 ounces Free Spirit Bourbon
.75 ounce Pathfinder N/A Amaro
.75 ounce Raspberry Negroni Syrup
.5 ounce Lemon Juice
2 dashes Cherry Bark Vanilla Bitters
1 Egg White

Reverse dry shake, then double strain into a cocktail glass, garnish with flaming rosemary.

Raspberry Negroni Syrup
400g Sugar
400g Raspberry
10g August Negroni Tea 

Combine and sous vide at 145F for 4 hours, then strain. 

On the Counter; Fall Colors

Ryan Castelaz, Creative Director at Agency, shows us how to make Fall Colors.