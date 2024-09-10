On the Counter; Fall Colors
MILWAUKEE - Ryan Castelaz, Creative Director at Agency, shows us how to make Fall Colors.
Fall Colors
1.5 ounces Free Spirit Bourbon
.75 ounce Pathfinder N/A Amaro
.75 ounce Raspberry Negroni Syrup
.5 ounce Lemon Juice
2 dashes Cherry Bark Vanilla Bitters
1 Egg White
Reverse dry shake, then double strain into a cocktail glass, garnish with flaming rosemary.
Raspberry Negroni Syrup
400g Sugar
400g Raspberry
10g August Negroni Tea
Combine and sous vide at 145F for 4 hours, then strain.