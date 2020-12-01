Countdown to Christmas: It's time to break out the Advent calendars

The countdown to Christmas is on -- which means it's time to break out the Advent calendars. But no longer is it just a piece of chocolate every day. Lifestyle expert Jennifer Munoz joins FOX6 WakeUp with some fun options for all the different people in your life.

For the Foodie - A New Twist

The countdown to Christmas never tasted so sweet. This holly jolly tasting collection from Sugarfina is the perfect way to count down the 24 days until Santa's arrival. Each festive little drawer of the Sugarfina advent calendar is filled with four pieces of each of the candies below to delight you and your loved ones.

The Rain Forest Advent Calendar gives you and your loved ones gifts of a completely different and sustainable kind. Whether Superfoods for Body and Mind or To-Dos with Social Impact - each daily changing Goodie is a gift for your health, your skin, your fellow men or the environment. And every goodie protects the rainforest! $99 + 50% off now - so only $49

For the Collector

Precious Moments Christmas Countdown Snowman Advent Calendar Cube - is the perfect countdown advent calendar cube to ring in the holidays with family and friends. Hand-painted details, 18 fabric Christmas ornaments, 10 mini figurines, fabric tree, star, paper sign, poem countdown card and wooden box, $145

Meri Meri Advent Calendar - The problem with chocolate advent calendars is that once the contents have been eaten, there's simply an empty box left. So, this year how about buying a gift that will keep on giving? This very special advent calendar includes a star-covered box, with a sparkly silver tassel, and numbered trays inside. Each day will reveal a colorful enamel pin, that can be worn over and over again for lots of fabulous accessorizing. $42

For the Beauty Lovers

OPI Holiday '20 Nail Lacquer Mini 25 Pack Advent Calendar - Explore the holiday season's latest range of bold and sophisticated colors with OPIs Shine Bright Nail Lacquer Mini 25-Pack Advent Calendar. From Naughty or Ice and Heart and Coal to the Gingerbread Man Can, this is the perfect gift for bold beauty. $50

Fizzle All the Way Spa Advent Calendar - Make each day of your holiday countdown as exciting as Christmas morning with this pampering 12-day Bath Bomb Advent Calendar. Behind each door, a festive new bath bomb awaits your discovery, full of swirling colors and aromatic fizz. This calendar makes a relaxing treat for Santa's hardworking elves and is sure to uplift your holiday spirit

For the Home

Making Spirits Bright - Volupsa Advent Calendar Inspired by the fine art of Japanese papermaking, this gracious collection from Voluspa brings together 12 delicate fragrances, each in an embossed glass holder. Scents include Santiago Huckleberry, Yashioka Gardenia, Moso Bamboo, Crane Flower and more.

For the Muggles Give LEGO Harry Potter fans a magical build-up to Christmas with the toy-a-day LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar. Behind each of the 24 doors is a different Harry Potter toy to build, play with and display.

For Fido

For Fido - A classic Christmas tradition with a cute canine twist to include your pup in family fun this holiday season. Countdown with cookies that are locally baked with quality, human-grade ingredients Santa Paws everywhere will love- guaranteed.

Dog Toy Calendar - “On the first day of Christmas, my human gave to me…” an awesome advent calendar that will look great in your home while you count down the 12 Days of Christmas with your best friend. Open one of the advent calendar doors each day leading up to Christmas to keep the festivities going with a fresh, new toy every day. It’s a great way to include your dog in an old-school holiday tradition you’ll both enjoy together

Holiday Tails Advent Calendar for Cats- Is a delight for your feline friend to daily holiday festivities and holly jolly snacks while counting down the days to Christmas. Simply fold open the day's door to reveal a fun activity and a yuletide surprise as you celebrate the most wonderful time of the year. 'Tis the season to spoil your kitty!

For the Procrastinators?

For 2020 - Bring on the Best 12 Day and Last Minute DIY Countdown Calendars

Wine Not?! This festive gift is perfect for every wine lover on your list - 12 lovely, little quarter-bottles (187ml each), each serving up a generous glassful of wine. It’ll be a pleasure deciding what to open first. From Prosecco, reds and whites from top international winemakers. Cheers to that!

This Advent-style box includes 12 individual craft beers, each placed under a number for each of the traditional 12 days of Christmas. Each day they’ll discover one of our favorite beers sourced from breweries across the country along with detailed tasting note

House Countdown Advent Calendar - Get in the holiday spirit and count down the days until Christmas with the House Countdown Advent Calendar from Threshold™. This tabletop advent calendar is shaped like a classic wintry house with red doors and glitter window panes and it's also decorated with Christmas trees for seasonal style.

Punch Box Advent Calendar - Start your holiday festivities with the Prize Punch Advent Calendar. This Advent calendar features 12 numbered pockets that can be easily opened to reveal a special gift on each day leading to Christmas. Made from paper, it's great for keeping small wishes and gifts for a fun-filled countdown to Christmas.