Coronavirus cases, positivity down in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) released on Friday, Dec. 18 an update on Phase 4.3 of the public health and safety order "Moving Milwaukee Forward" related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The health department reported some positive movement, indicating some improvement in disease trends in the city.

The order features five total gating criteria: cases, testing, care, safety (PPE) and tracing. Each gating criteria can be assigned a status of GREEN, YELLOW or RED -- red being the most severe.

The "cases" gating criteria improved from YELLOW to GREEN this week with a -0.22 slope of linear regression -- a statistically significant trend.

Though it remained RED, MHD reported an average of 11.1% positive based on an average of 3,332 tests per day. That is down from 13.3%, based on 3,456 tests per day, the previous week and is the lowest positivity percentage since mid-October.

The remaining three criteria remained in the YELLOW.

"The trends are positive and vaccine distribution has started across the state with health care institutions receiving the first shipments. Even so, we still need to wear masks, maintain social distance and avoid group gatherings." Acting Health Commissioner Marlaina Jackson said. "I am particularly concerned about holiday gatherings – in churches and homes – that could increase COVID-19 infections."

Advertisement

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

MHD will continue to monitor the situation and determine if additional protective measures are necessary to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The City of Milwaukee's key indicators for Moving Milwaukee Forward Safely have been updated as they are every Thursday and are available online at milwaukee.gov/coronavirus.