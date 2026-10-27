Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin: CLiC Smart Privacy Glass wins for 2026

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The Brief Cardinal IG’s Tomah-manufactured CLiC Smart Privacy Glass was crowned the "Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin." The product was selected from a field of more than 100 nominees following a statewide public vote and bracket-style tournament. Now in its 11th year, the contest highlights Wisconsin’s manufacturing sector, which accounts for 18.2% of the state's workforce and contributes $73.8 billion to the economy.



There is a new Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin, and the winner is: CLiC Smart Privacy Glass.

Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC), the combined state chamber and manufacturers’ association, partnered with BMO to announce the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin for 2026: CLiC Smart Privacy Glass, manufactured by Cardinal IG in Tomah. The privacy glass was crowned the winner at WMC’s annual Business Day event on Tuesday, Oct. 27 in Madison.

Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin competition

The backstory:

More than 100 products were nominated for the contest this year across the state’s manufacturing industry. After an initial popular vote round and a bracket-style tournament known as "Manufacturing Madness," four finalists competed to ultimately take home the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin trophy, which was produced by two Wisconsin manufacturers: EK in Fall River and EFCO Finishing Corporation in Menomonee Falls.

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The contest, celebrating its 11th year, draws attention to Wisconsin’s vibrant manufacturing industry. According to WMC, the industry contributes $73.8 billion to the state’s economy and generates $46.4 billion in earnings for manufacturing workers. Wisconsin leads the country in manufacturing employment per capita, with 18.2% of the workforce employed in the industry.

WMC was the first organization to host a "coolest" contest. Today, more than 25 other states have similar competitions hosted by manufacturing, commerce, or chamber associations. The Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin concludes each October, in celebration of Manufacturing Month.

This year marks the first partnership between WMC and BMO for the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest.

What they're saying:

"Our manufacturers are the backbone of Wisconsin's economy, strengthening our competitiveness, supporting our communities, and driving innovation and production," said WMC President/CEO Kurt R. Bauer. "This year, we were particularly excited to partner with BMO to find the coolest thing our manufacturers make. The voters have spoken, and we are proud to crown Cardinal IG and have them represent the excellence of Wisconsin manufacturing."

"Congratulations to this year’s winner, Cardinal IG's CLiC Smart Privacy Glass, and to all the remarkable companies that make Wisconsin a manufacturing powerhouse. We’re proud to celebrate the dedication, ingenuity and world-class products and services created right here in our state. Manufacturers like these help drive innovation, create jobs, and strengthen local economies across Wisconsin," said Andrew Roethe, Managing Director & Market Executive, Southwest Wisconsin Commercial Banking, BMO Commercial Bank. "At BMO, we’re equally proud to support manufacturers across Wisconsin with the industry insight, financial expertise and resources they need to grow their businesses, invest in what’s next and compete with confidence."

What is Smart Privacy Glass?

What To Know:

CLiC’s polymer-stabilized cholesteric texture (PSCT) technology delivers instant privacy with exceptional clarity—no films, no haze, no compromises. The result is glass that switches in milliseconds, maintains transparency at every angle, and lasts the lifetime of your windows and doors.

"We are absolutely thrilled to bring CLiC to the residential and commercial window market from our Tomah, Wisconsin facility," said Aaron Arntson, General Manager – CLiC, Cardinal IG. "The Cardinal team has worked hard across multiple sites for the past 13+ years to develop a premium product, and we know this is only the start for CLiC!"