Cooking Mom: Just Leave It Beef and Wine
The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp with a dish that's perfect for dinner tonight.
You can find the recipe below and if you want more of cooking mom delicious recipes go to thecookingmom.com
Ingredients
3 to 4 pounds chuck roast - cut in 2-inch cubes
1 can (10.75 ounces) cream of mushroom soup
1 can (10.75 ounces) cream of celery soup
1 can (10.75 ounces) cream of chicken soup
1 cup dry red wine (or a little more)
1 packet (1 ounce) dry onion soup mix
2 tbsp Worcestershire sauce
Directions
- Mix all ingredients together.
- Bake covered in a large casserole in a preheated 300-degree oven for 3 to 4 hours until beef is tender.
- Serve over warm noodles or mashed potatoes.
- You can also make this in a slow cooker.
- Cook on low for 8 hours or until beef fall-apart, tender.