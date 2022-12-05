Expand / Collapse search

Cooking Mom: Just Leave It Beef and Wine

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
The Cooking Mom
FOX6 News Milwaukee

The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp with a dish that's perfect for dinner tonight.

You can find the recipe below and if you want more of cooking mom delicious recipes go to thecookingmom.com

Ingredients

3 to 4 pounds chuck roast - cut in 2-inch cubes
1 can (10.75 ounces) cream of mushroom soup
1 can (10.75 ounces) cream of celery soup
1 can (10.75 ounces) cream of chicken soup
1 cup dry red wine (or a little more)
1 packet (1 ounce) dry onion soup mix
2 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

Directions

  1. Mix all ingredients together.
  2. Bake covered in a large casserole in a preheated 300-degree oven for 3 to 4 hours until beef is tender.
  3. Serve over warm noodles or mashed potatoes.
  4. You can also make this in a slow cooker.
  5. Cook on low for 8 hours or until beef fall-apart, tender.