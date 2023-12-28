Contact 6’s top 6 complaints in 2023; from contractors to auto shops

From nightmare home improvements to medical billing mishaps, more than 800 unhappy consumers wrote to Contact 6 in 2023.

They asked for help with repairs, refunds and replacements. Most wanted to put frustrating experiences behind them.

Consumers were frustrated by hours spent on hold with customer service. Or, by making calls to lawyers who said their cases were too small.

Here are the top 6 complaints to Contact 6 in 2023:

#6. Warranty companies

Several consumers had trouble securing warranty coverage for appliances, homes, autos and furniture.

#5. Medical bills

From billing mistakes, to ambulance rides, to coverage denials, FOX6 viewers often turned to Contact 6 for help with bills from medical facilities or health insurance providers.

#4. Wireless, TV and cable

Many consumers said they had problems with poor service, devices and billing.

#3. Banking and ATMs

Contact 6 helped to resolve cases involving stolen money orders, identity theft and other unauthorized transactions.

#2. Auto repairs

Consumers took issue with oil changes and auto repairs that they said either didn’t fix their problems or created new ones.

#1. Home contractors

Contact 6 got 76 complaints about home contractors in 2023. Customers were unhappy about projects they’d paid for that hadn’t started, or about poor workmanship.

Contact 6 isn’t able to resolve every problem, but as of Dec. 20, FOX6 viewers say the segment helped to resolve 285 cases in 2023 and save $620,000.