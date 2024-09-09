Contact 6 helps viewers save $45,000+ in August 2024

The Brief From a shoddy driveway job to an unsanitary hotel, Contact 6 helped consumers save $45,235.26 in August.



A Milwaukee man says a shoddy driveway job left him out hundreds of dollars. He thought his case was slipping through the cracks until he tried a new tactic.

From the first time Ron Melzer stepped foot on his newly sealed driveway in July, he could tell the finished work was not as advertised.

"You could see the stones, the little peaks of the stones," Melzer told Contact 6. "He was supposed to fill the major cracks. What he considered major and what I considered major are two different things."

Melzer says he agreed to pay $1,500 for the job, partly because the owner of the sealing business said they could start right away.

"I know his price was high, but he offered me a product that I thought was superior," said Melzer.

Once the job started, the price went up.

"He came up to me and said, "you really need two coats instead of one coat." He said, "now the price is higher," said Melzer.

In the end, Melzer paid $2,000 for the driveway. When he met Contact 6 in September, weeds were sprouting through the driveway’s new seal. Melzer said he business did return to reseal some missed spots, but the sealant washed away two days later.

After that, Melzer says the business stopped responding to his message. Eventually, Melzer sought outside help.

"One I contacted Contact 6, he got back to me the next day," said Melzer.

Melzer asked for a refund of $530 and got it, plus an apology. His savings are among the $45,235.26 that consumers says Contact 6 helped them save in August.

Working behind the scenes and off-camera, the Contact 6 associated producer, Annette, helped a Pewaukee woman get $765 from her insurance for a new set of dentures. She assisted a Sheboygan Falls woman with getting her new sofa refabricated after deep wrinkles appeared in the fabric.

Thanks to Contact 6, a Milwaukee family also saved $648 on a hotel room, after they complained of unsanitary conditions.

Melzer plans to patch up the remaining cracks on his driveway himself before winter. This business that sealed his driveway apologized for the misleading information and thanked Contact 6 for stepping in.