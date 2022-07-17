Contact 6 helps viewers save $44,861 in June

It’s already a busy summer for Contact 6! FOX6’s consumer segment has been working to resolve viewer complaints about contractors, warranties, online orders and more.

In all, viewers say Contact 6 helped them save $44,861.44 in June.

Angela Cherry-Austin told Contact 6 she can’t step foot on her balcony in Milwaukee after hiring someone to replace it. When water began leaking from Cherry-Austin’s old balcony into the house, she paid more than a thousand dollars for a new balcony. After the business she’d hired finished the job, the leak came back.

"It was as if nothing had gotten fixed," said Cherry-Austin.

After Cherry-Austin learned the business reused materials for her job, she wrote to Contact 6. One day after Contact 6 emailed the business operator on her behalf, Cherry-Austin says he reached out.

Angela Cherry-Austin's balcony

"He said, "OK, I’ll just give you a full refund," said Cherry-Austin.

In June, the Contact 6 case manager helped viewers get refunds for missing online purchases. She helped get two broken washing machines replaced and helped facilitate multiple resolutions with a window installer.

Tom Vandervort submitted a Contact 6 complaint form out of irritation. He’d tried to get reimbursement from insurance for at-home COVID-19 tests and got a check back for two-thirds the cost.

"They were supposed to reimburse everybody for the full amount," said Vandervort. "It really was principle. It was not about the money.

Tom Vandervort's COVID-19 tests

Vandervort says he opted for Contact 6 instead of what could have been a drawn-out grievance process over $39. In the end, he got the money.

"I believe it was only a week later that I had results," said Vandervort.

Halfway through 2022, Contact 6 has helped FOX6 viewers save more than $260,000. To find out if the consumer segment may be able to help you, we invite you to file a complaint.