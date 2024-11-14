Contact 6 helps consumers save nearly $74,000 in October 2024

The Brief Consumers say Contact 6 helped them save nearly $74,000 in October 2024. An Oconomowoc woman says the consumer segment helped get $22,500 from her bank after two fraudulent checks cleared her account. A Milwaukee woman credits Contact 6 with helping her save $2,300 on shoe inserts that didn’t ease her pain.



Two women wrote to Contact 6 after losing thousands of dollars. One was targeted by fraudsters. The other had major buyer’s remorse.

Contact 6 helped both women get their money back.

When Contact 6 visited Trisha Vukodinovich in Oconomowoc, she was planting tulip bulbs to add color to her spring garden. Contact 6 wanted to talk about a recent dispute with her bank, which Vukodinovich says should have been black and white.

Trisha Vukodinovich

Over the summer, Vukodinovich says two fraudulent checks cleared her bank account. One check withdrew $2,500. The other check withdrew $20,000.

Vukodinovich says she doesn’t know the recipients listed on the checks and the personal information isn’t hers.

"The only thing that was on there was my bank account and routing number," said Vukodinovich. "I said, "these are blatant forgeries." It’s very obvious."

Vukodinovich says after she waited months for her bank to investigate, it denied her fraud claim. It said that she’d missed her deadline to file it. Her husband recommended that she try Contact 6.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"And, I said, "you know? That’s a good idea." And then I emailed you and I got an immediate response," said Vukodinovich.

Trisha Vukodinovich

Vukodinovich says within two weeks, $22,500 were return to her account.

Her resolution is among the $73,691.25 that consumers say Contact 6 helped them save in October 2024. Working behind the scenes, Contact 6’s associate producer, Annette, helped people get refunds from retailers, health insurance providers, a car dealership and more.

Perla Santiago in Milwaukee wrote to Contact 6 hoping to return some shoe inserts she bought for her plantar fasciitis.

Perla Santiago

"It was a really bad pain on my heel," explained Santiago.

Santiago admits that she was in a rush while shopping in the store. She thought the inserts cost about $150 but that was actually just her first payment. Upon reviewing her bill later, she saw she’d actually agreed to pay about $2,300.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

"I’m like OMG," said Santiago. "I’m so embarrassed. I’m like, how did I get myself into this?"

Perla Santiago

Perla says the inserts didn’t work but exercises from her physical therapist did. Her physical therapist recommended that she stop wearing the inserts.

Nine months after Santiago bought the inserts, Contact 6 wrote to the business and she got a full refund.

"You guys were so wonderful," said Santiago. "I don’t know what you did behind the scenes but it worked."

Contact 6 resolutions come in all sizes. Its smallest resolution in October was $150. To find out if Contact 6 may be able to help you, file a complaint form.