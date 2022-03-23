Expand / Collapse search

Construction trade positions open; contractors seek applicants

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Prism Technical in partnership with Employ Milwaukee, MATC and WRTP/Big Step invite Milwaukee and surrounding area residents to attend the Workforce Construction Trades Job Fair on Thursday, March 24.

A news release says contractors will be on-site from Innovation One Wauwatosa, The Couture Milwaukee and Wisconsin Center Redevelopment projects with open positions for concrete masons, ironworkers, carpenters, electricians, HVAC professionals and more. 

Applicants will be able to learn about and get RPP certified on-site. Attendees interested in the trades will have the opportunity to learn more about construction related job opportunities, apprenticeship and the City of Milwaukee’s Resident Preference Program and its benefits. 

Gilbane Building Company, C.D. Smith Construction, Inc., CG Schmidt, J.H. Findorff & Son Inc. and a host of other contractors will be in-person to talk with potential applicants about the projects’ hiring opportunities.

Where: Employ Milwaukee 2342 North 27th St., Milwaukee, WI (27th & North Avenue)

When: Thursday, March 24, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to register at tinyurl.com/MKEConstructionJobs, or by calling 414-436-9696. On-site registration will be available. 

