Construction that could impact your commute

Construction is picking up! Sean Race with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about everything that's going to impact your commute.

Zoo Interchange

· I-41 North and South are now open to 3 lanes in each direction, from Watertown Plank Road to Capitol Drive

· Several overnight freeway closures of I-41 North and I-41 South will take place over the next few weeks for girder setting on the temporary railroad bridge and Meinecke Avenue bridge

· Once the temporary railroad bridge is complete, train traffic will be switched over to it while the existing bridge is removed and reconstructed to allow for the freeway widening

· The demolition of the original railroad bridge will necessitate a 54-Hour full freeway closure later this fall

I-43 North-South Reconstruction: This is preparatory work for the upcoming 14-mile, I-43 North-South reconstruction project, between Silver Spring Drive and WIS 60, in Milwaukee and Ozaukee counties.

· Closures to begin Monday night, August 23

· County Line Road entrance ramp to I-43 South to close long-term through mid-2023

· I-43 North exit ramp to Port Washington Road to close long-term through mid-2023

· I-43 North, between just north of Highland Road to WIS 60, is scheduled to be reduced to one lane overnight, and off-peak daytime hours for shoulder reconstruction and temporary widening

· I-43 North and I-43 South, between just south of County Line Road and just north of Donges Bay Road, is scheduled to be reduced to one lane overnight for shoulder reconstruction and temporary widening

Kilbourn Tunnel

Advertisement

· Kilbourn Ave entrance ramp to I-43 North and I-43 North exit ramp to Kilbourn expected to reopen early September