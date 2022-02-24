Expand / Collapse search

Congress term limits; Wisconsin 5th state to call for convention

By AP Author
Published 
Politics
Associated Press
U.S. Constitution article

Image of rare copy of U.S. Constitution. (Sotheby's)

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin legislators approved calling a convention of the states Thursday to amend the U.S. Constitution with congressional term limits.

The state Assembly passed a resolution Thursday afternoon calling for the convention. The Senate passed the resolution early Wednesday morning.

The resolution does not say how many terms U.S. representatives and senators should be allowed to serve.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Wisconsin is now the fifth state to call for such a convention. It takes 34 states to force such a proceeding. Only Florida, Alabama, Missouri and West Virginia have passed a resolution calling for a convention on a term limit amendment, according to U.S. Term Limits.

Wisconsin is one of 17 states that has passed a broader resolution calling a for a separate convention of states to amend the Constitution with term limits, a balanced budget requirement and limitations on the governor’s powers.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Open Record: Unpleasant surprises
article

Open Record: Unpleasant surprises

Contact 6's Jenna Sachs breaks down two consumer issues costing viewers hundreds, even thousands of dollars.

Mandatory jail time for shoplifters; Wisconsin Assembly OKs bill
article

Mandatory jail time for shoplifters; Wisconsin Assembly OKs bill

Judges would be required to sentence habitual shoplifters to at least 180 days behind bars under a Republican-authored bill the state Assembly sent to Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday.

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley interview

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the State of Milwaukee County.