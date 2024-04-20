Concinnity Milwaukee: Anime, gaming convention draws fans to MSOE

article

Anime, gaming and science fiction fans mets in Milwaukee for "Concinnity" on Saturday, April 20.

Held at Milwaukee School of Engineering's Diercks Hall, organizers said Concinnity is the state's longest-running anime, gaming and science fiction convention since 2011.

This year's Concinnity theme was "To Concinnity...and Beyond!" Attendees told FOX6 it lived up to the name.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"I really like the art and all the stuff here, just the convention for people to come – you can dress up, you can buy things, you can play video games, you can just be yourself," said Ash Domanski.

The MSOE Gaming, Anime and Chess Club sponsored this year's convention.