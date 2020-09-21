Concerns in Menomonee Falls over Waste Management expansion plan

The nation's largest trash collection service wants to expand its Menomonee Falls landfill -- again -- only this time, they want to dig up a toxic waste dump first.

Near the border of Brown Deer and Menomonee Falls, at the Orchard Ridge Landfill, Waste Management wants to expand operations for the next 20 years, but environmental watchdogs are sounding the alarm because first, the company needs the approval to dig up and move more than 1 million cubic yards of Earth from a federal superfund site.

Orchard Ridge Landfill

They say one man's trash is another's treasure, and for the Village of Menomonee Falls, your trash is worth about $3 million a year.

"This is an important revenue source for the village," said Mark Fitzgerald, village administrator.

Now, Waste Management wants to expand its landfill operations for years to come.

Penney Waggoner

"There is no good way to open that cap and move the materials, so it shouldn't happen!" said Penney Waggoner of Menomonee Falls.

Waggoner said she's concerned about plans to expand the currently active Orchard Ridge Landfill by digging up the long-defunct Boundary Road Landfill and moving toxic soil to wetlands also owned by Waste Management.

"The act of moving is generating an aerosol that's toxic," said Waggoner.

Also known as Lauer Sanitary Landfill, it is one of more than 1,30 contaminated sites on the Environmental Protection Agency's National Priorities List, better known as superfund sites.

"You don't know what you're going to be digging up," said Charlene Lemoine with the Waukesha Environmental Action League.

Lemoine said they do know the defunct landfill took in more than 10 million gallons of liquid hazardous waste alone in the 50s and 60s, enough to fill every tank at Shedd Aquarium twice.

Charlene Lemoine

"There are environmental risks with disturbing the superfund site," said Lemoine.

Waste Management says their plan would free up much-needed landfill space and provide a rare opportunity to clean up a superfund site for good.

"By excavating that waste and moving it into a modern engineered landfill, we hope to eventually be able to delist this from being a superfund site at all," said Lynn Morgan with Waste Management.

Orchard Ridge Landfill

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources still needs to sign off on the excavation plan, but the Waukesha Environmental Action League wants a detailed environmental impact study first, and they say the window for the public to request one is closing Wednesday, Sept. 23.

Waste Management

The Menomonee Falls Village Board was set to discuss this issue Monday evening.

If you'd like to send a comment to the DNR: